FOR this week's Five of the Best, we have put together a round-up of some of our favourite positive stories we have done from the past week.

Here they are:

Pill community comes together

Pill Unity, a volunteer group in Newport, is delivering food parcels and activity packs to residents during the coronavirus lockdown. The activity packs contain craft kits, sketching and painting supplies, puzzles, and games.

102nd birthday celebration in Blaenavon

Winifred Williams celebrated her big day at Arthur Jenkins Care Home, where she has lived for the past six years.

As her birthday coincided with VE Day, Mrs Williams celebrated with a joint birthday and VE Day party, packed with games and sing-a-longs.

Another milestone birthday celebration

Sarah Nesta Jones, is better known as Nesta, celebrated her 100th birthday on Monday, May 11, in her childhood home in Hengoed.

Her family had planned a big celebration, but all this was put on hold due to coronavirus so her nephew arranged a surprise socially-distant visit from her family and friends.

VE day performance for care home residents

Laura Sidney from Pontypool arranged a social distant performance in the garden of the home to the delight of residents and staff.

Pub bingo nights to raise money for care home residents

The Queen Victoria Inn in Blaenavon decided to hold pub raffles and bingo nights to raise money for local causes and have been able to buy nine tablets for patients at Nevill Hall Hospital to use to contact their loved ones, as no visitors are currently allowed.