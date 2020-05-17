A CHEPSTOW grandmother is asking for donations in lieu of birthday presents this year, as she braves the shave in support of a Newport hospice charity after feeling ‘helpless’ reading of their plight amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Freida Murray, originally from Wick, Caithness, in the north of Scotland, will shave her head – assisted by husband John, 82 – to raise funds for St David’s Hospice Care.

Mrs Murray, who turns 81 on Tuesday, May 19, said: “You feel helpless, sitting around for weeks not knowing what to do to help.

“With the hospice not getting any money, I’m desperate to do what little I can.

“Getting my hair shaved off seemed like the easiest thing to do. I’ll only be sitting on my backside.”

Mrs Murray, who celebrated her diamond wedding anniversary in November, said that she was not at all anxious at the thought of having her hair shaved off.

“My husband has volunteered, I have great faith in his barbering skills,” she said.

“I’m not going to be going out anywhere, so he will be the only one who has to look at it.”

A keen musician, Mrs Murray was a dressmaker who had her own shop in Bristol and sold a range of designs at Liberty's of London.

She also knits traditional Scottish kep-style hats, which may prove useful after the shave.

A JustGiving page has been set up to collect donations in support of Mrs Murray’s efforts. At time of writing, the page has raised more than three times her £100 target.

“I’m overwhelmed by the kindness and generosity,” she said.

“I did not expect such enthusiasm.

“It’s a small gesture, but it’s all I can do.”

Hospice chief executive Emma Saysell, said: "Freida is very brave.

“Our sincere thanks to her for doing this for us and we wish her a very happy 81st birthday.

"It is so lovely to hear that Freida enjoys visiting our shops. We hope we will be able to reopen all 37 of them soon."

The Newport-based hospice, which has to fund 70 per cent of its clinical services through its charity events, now all cancelled, and its shops, all closed, is faced with a massive spike in Covid-19 pandemic referrals.

Mrs Murray said: “Thank you isn’t enough for the work of the staff at St David’s Hospice, but thank you so much.”

To donate towards Mrs Murray’s efforts, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/j-barnes2