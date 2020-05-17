A GROUP of seven friends from Gwent have joined forces to raise money for a charity that is helping a family friend during a difficult time.

Andy Harris, from Newport, set up the ‘Miles for Myles’ JustGiving page earlier this month, where the challenge is to cycle 15 miles a day throughout the month of May.

Myles is the son of Natasha Hill and Jon Stokes, and last month was diagnosed with leukaemia, at just six months old. He is now permanently at the Rainbow Children’s Cancer ward at the University of Wales Hospital where he is already started treatments with the support of his parents and LATCH, the Welsh Children’s Cancer Charity.

Mr Harris said: “Myles’ family are personal friends of mine and after hearing their devastating news of his recent Leukaemia diagnosis, I wanted to do something to support the family and help fundraise for LATCH Welsh Children’s Cancer Charity.

“I quickly came up the Miles 4 Myles cycling challenge idea and decided to ask some friends if they wanted to join me and help fundraise. I honestly can’t thank them enough for agreeing to support me, Myles’ family and this very worthy cause.”

Andrew Bottel, of Pontllanfraith, said: “I was very honoured and touched to be asked to be part of this fantastic opportunity to support Myles and his family.

“I have had personal experience of how cancer can affect families and wanted to offer my support to help raise as much money as possible during this challenge."

Rian Pitt, of Newport, said: “I’m doing the ‘Miles 4 Myles’ May cycling challenge to help a good friend raise money for a great cause.”

Steve Taylor, also of Newport, said: “An absolute pleasure to be involved in our challenge throughout May to support Myles and his family."

Richie Jones, lives in Cardiff but from Newport, said: “When Andy mentioned about little Myles and his plans to raise money for LATCH I didn’t think twice about it.

“As a father myself my heart melts when I see the videos of Myles knowing what he has to battle every day, yet he just smiles and takes it all in his stride. I know it’s just riding our bikes, but we hope the money raised will help others.”

Spencer Hartless, of Newport, said: “We have all taken Myles to our hearts and we are all there with him, willing him to fight this awful disease.”

Paul Caldicott, of Newport, said: “Being a father myself I wanted to support this local charity, Myles and his family."

To donate head to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/miles4mylesmay2020