A MONMOUTHSHIRE farmhouse, cottage and two barns are on the market for a combined £985,000.

Set in a tranquil rural hamlet near the historical village of Raglan, this unique group of properties consists of a two-bed farmhouse, a quaint detached cottage, a substantial stone barn with the potential for conversion and a Dutch barn, all set in attractive mature gardens and woodland extending to around 5 acres.

Constructed of a mix of traditional stone and brick with a painted exterior the farmhouse also includes inset oak double-glazed windows with stone window sills.

To the back are 3.96kw of PV panels, connected to the grid.

Internal features include a mix of flagstone and wooden floors, wooden doors and joinery, and exposed beams.

There are also two fireplaces with woodburning stoves and oil central heating.

Constructed of natural stone with inset wooden Tudor-style windows, the stone cottage is believed to date from the early 17th century.

The gardens surround both properties with lawned areas and a flagstone garden terrace area, as well as a gravelled seating area to the back of the house.

There are numerous interspaced flowering trees and shrubs as well as mature specimen trees including walnut.

There is planning permission on the barn which was granted on May 13, 2016 and lasts for five years. There is also planning permission on the house for an extension beyond the kitchen, granted on January 18, 2016 and lasting for five years.

