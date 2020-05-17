DO you recognise this busy Newport street? If so, share your memories of the area over the years by commenting here, by writing to Sarah Wigmore at sarah.wigmore@gwent-wales.co.uk

How the street looked in days past

How the street looks today

MORE NEWS:

Last week's photographs was indeed the Royal Gwent Hospital.

Here's what you had to say:

I was in the Gwent aged six in 1956 with a broken leg, after being knocked down by a car.

I was there for six weeks, including over Christmas. One of the windows in the front of the building was the children's ward, I can remember all the children and nurses looking out to see Father Christmas, who then came onto the ward to give out presents. The nurses were wonderful.

lyndonkerr

Another recent photo dating from the latter 1980s/1990s. There now is nothing left of the old Royal Gwent Hospital. The hospital was opened in 1901 on land presented by Lord Tredegar and cost £25,000. When opened, access was either by foot or tram, now with the very limited car parking, traffic queues often extend into Cardiff Road, one takes a risk using the overflow car park in Mendalgief Road. I can remember a balcony (just out of sight to the left) where there was a line of beds for children. I assume that these were children with TB and fresh air was part of the treatment. The cameraman is standing in what was the railway line to Maesglas.

Dave Woolven, Newport

This prestigious looking building opened in 1901, paid for by Lord Tredegar, then private practise. 1947 saw the introduction of Aneurin Bevan's most wonderful National Health System.

I remember the old building well, being one of eight children we had need of it, brothers falling from trees - breaking bones, being knocked unconscious by cricket ball, numerous growths on bottom of both feet, my elder sister admitted to third floor with severe breathing difficulties plus my mother seeing renown consultant Gwyn Rocyn-Jones, who filled the vacant position, left by his distinguished father, as Medical Officer for Monmouthshire after his father David Rocyn-Jones' death.

The building outgrew it's capacity and aged. Requiring major modernisation over the decades it's still magnificent.

Chris Evans, Cwmbran

Regarding the photograph of the Gentlemen's toilet on Alexandra Road, Pillgwenlly, I would like to mention that the church to the right of the photograph was of Wesleyan Methodist Chapel. As a child my father told me that he attended cubs and scouts at this chapel (18th Newport). I would also like to refer to last week's letter where it was stated that the church in the background was St Michael's. To my knowledge St Michael's Roman Catholic Church (situated off Church Street) is still standing!

This now brings me on to last week's Now and Then, which is of Victoria Place. The United Reformed church to the right-hand side of the photograph was where the scouts would hold a service for their annual St George's Day Parade and my father, Ray O'Brien (Ober) was bandmaster of the 1st Rogerstone Scout Group who were involved in the parade on many occasions.

This week's photograph: Royal Gwent Hospital - walk past it every day on the way to work.

Jane O'Brien, Newport