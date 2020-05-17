SIR Terry Matthews is the richest person in Gwent, the Sunday Times Rich List has revealed.

Robert Watts, the compiler of the Rich List, said: “The majority of Wales’ super-rich have seen their fortunes either fall or flatline since last year.

"Their falling wealth mirrors the damage being done to our economy and casts doubt on just how quickly growth will return when lockdown ends."

These are the richest people across Gwent

1. Sir Terry Matthews - £1.24bn (no change)

(Sir Terry owns the Celtic Manor. Picture: Steve Pope.)

Newport-born Celtic Manor owner Sir Terry Matthews is worth more than TV star Lord Alan Sugar, according to this year's Sunday Times Rich List.

Sir Terry has an estimated wealth of £1.24 billion, making him the 119th richest person in the UK and the fourth richest in Wales.

Newport-born Sir Terry, 76, owns the five-star Celtic Manor Resort - which hosted the 2010 Ryder Cup and welcomed world leaders including President Barack Obama for the 2014 Nato summit.

- Read more about how he amassed his fortune here.

2. John Deer - £440m (down £168m)

(John Deer co-founded Renishaw from his home in Chepstow. Picture: Renishaw.)

John Deer co-founded construction company Renishaw with David McMurty at his home in Chepstow.

With its stock market value now down to £2.32bn, Swansea-born Deer, who indulges his passion for racehorses via his Oakgrove Stud in Chepstow, has a stake worth £390m, a year-on-year drop of £173.1m.

3. Dai and Richard Walters - £264m (up £24m)

(Richard Walters runs Caerphilly based Celtic Energy. Picture: Google Maps.)

Dai Walters, 75, owns plant hire, civil engineering and property businesses through G Walters (Holdings) operation in Aberdare, which saw lower profits of £18.8m in 2018-19 although assets rose by £15.2m to £214.7m, our valuation figure.

His son, Richard Walters, runs the Caerphilly-based Celtic Energy coalmining company, worth £24.5m.

Read more: Newport man rescues stray dogs in Romania - incredible transformations

Read more: TUI unveil plan for summer holidays - here's where they hope to fly to

4. Sir Stanley and Peter Thomas - £231 (up £3m)

Sir Stanley and his brother Peter, 77, built up Caerphilly-based Peter’s Savoury Products, selling it in 1988 for £95m.

They then netted £106m when the TBI airports group was acquired in 2004.

A Spanish development where Peter had a 40% stake was bought for £75m in 2005 and he is still involved in bricks and mortar through his firm Atlantic Property Developments.

In 2018-19 there were £17.4m combined net assets in family companies, up £3.3m in a year.

5. Mark Neale - £199 (down £21m)

(Mark Neale was born in Ebbw Vale and attended Monmouth School.)

Ebbw Vale born Mark Neal founded outdoor clothing seller Mountain Warehouse in 1997.

In 2018 private equity group Inflexion bought a stake of almost 20% in a deal that valued the retailer at £310m.

Earlier this year, he warned that 2,000 jobs were at risk and his Mountain Warehouse chain was in a “battle for survival” when the coronavirus pandemic hit the UK earlier this year.

6. Anders Hedlund and family - £192m (down £9m)

(Anders Hedlund shows the former first minister Carwyn Jones around 'Festive Productions' in Cwmbran)

Anders Hellund moved from Sweden to set up a giftwrap business in the Welsh village of Crosskeys in 1979.

The business – IG Design Group - now sells 220 million greetings cards, 115 million bags and more than one billion metres of gift wrapping a year, selling its wares to 200,000-plus retail outlets, including Tesco and Poundland.

Read more: The Risca shops continuing to trade under coronavirus guidelines

Read more: Farmhouse and 17 century cottage in Monmouthshire on the market for just shy of £1million

On arriving at his new premises in Crosskeys, he found the front door off its hinges and, without a second thought, turned it into his desk, pairing it with a chair liberated from a nearby skip, the Sunday Times writes.

He remains on the board of the quoted company, which is now valued at £481.8m, and he, his family and its trusts own a £140.3m stake, a £9.7m drop in 12 months. Past dividends and other assets contribute £52m more