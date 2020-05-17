A WOMAN has been remanded in custody charged with murder following the discovery of human remains in two suitcases.

Gareeca Conita Gordon, 27, faced Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court accused of killing the woman on a date between April 14 and May 12 2020 at her home address in Birmingham.

Gordon, of Salisbury Road, Birchfield, Birmingham, spoke only to confirm her name, address, date of birth and Jamaican nationality.

The defendant, who wore a grey sweatshirt, sat behind a table at the Gloucestershire Police custody suite at Compass House for the videolink hearing.

The clerk of the court told the defendant: “You are here today in relation to one charge. It is said between April 14 and May 12 2020 at 20 Salisbury Road you murdered a person unknown.

“This is a matter that can only be dealt with at the crown court and your case will be sent initially to Gloucester Crown Court.”

Catherine Jones, prosecuting, told the court: “Given the nature of the charge it will be proceeding to the crown court with no bail.”

Matthew Harbinson, representing Gordon, did not apply for bail.

District Judge Joti Bopa-Rai remanded Gordon into custody and ordered her to appear before Gloucester Crown Court on May 19.

The charges relate to the discovery of human remains close to a quarry, near Coleford in the Forest of Dean, on Tuesday night.

Police were alerted after a member of the public reported suspicions about a vehicle due to its erratic driving.

The vehicle was located a short while later and two suitcases were discovered containing human remains.

Gloucestershire Police said a post-mortem examination was found to be inconclusive and further examinations are ongoing to establish the cause of death.

“This case can only be heard at the crown court. Initially it will go to Gloucester Crown Court and may go to Birmingham Crown Court but that is for the crown court to resolve,” the judge told Gordon.

“The next hearing will be on May 19. I cannot deal with bail and the first opportunity to apply for bail will be on May 19.

“For that period you will be remanded into custody. It is most likely that will be on the videolink.”

Appearing after Gordon was Mahesh Sorathiya, 38, of Denmore Gardens, Wolverhampton, who is accused of assisting an offender, namely Gordon, on a date between April 25 and May 12 2020.

The defendant, who wore a grey sweatshirt and sat behind a table, spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and British nationality.

Ryan O’Donnell, defending Sorathiya, applied for bail but the application was refused by the district judge.

Like Gordon, he was also remanded into custody to appear before Gloucester Crown Court on Tuesday via videolink.

- Additional reporting by the Press Association.