THERE are nine new cases of the coronavirus in Gwent, which is the joint lowest new cases total across Wales with Powys.

However, two more people have died after contracting the coronavirus in Gwent, Public Health Wales has reported.

The number of people who have now passed away with the disease in the region stands at 259.

The new cases are from 269 testing episodes; yesterday there were 13 new cases from 160 new testing episodes.

There are two new cases in Newport, Caerphilly, Monmouthshire and Torfaen, while there is one new cases in Blaenau Gwent.

Across Wales, 12 more people have died with the disease, meaning 1,203 people have now died after testing positive for the coronavirus.

There are also 162 new cases across the country.

There were 1,743 tests performed in Wales for today's new cases total - Wales currently has a capacity to test 5,330 people a day.

It comes as the Welsh Government said it would test all care home residents and staff.

“Public Health Wales welcomes the announcement yesterday by the Health Minister of the extension of Coronavirus testing to all care home residents and staff," Dr Robin Howe, Incident Director for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said.

Number of testing episodes in Gwent

- Newport: 44

- Monmouthshire: 15

- Caerphilly: 46

- Torfaen: 142

- Blaenau Gwent: 22