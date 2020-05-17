VITAMIN D "plays an important role in the immune system, which helps our body fight infection," the Welsh Government has said.

In a guidance document titled Vitamin D advice for everyone: coronavirus, the Welsh Government is encouraging everyone to get as much vitamin D as they can.

"As it can be difficult for people to get enough vitamin D from food alone, everyone should try and spend some time outside where it is safe to do so, for example, in the garden or during their once-a-day exercise," the guidance says.

"Ideally, this should include 10-to-15 minutes of unprotected sun exposure. Once sunscreen is applied, the body no longer makes vitamin D."

However they warn that staying in the sun for prolonged periods, without the protection of sunscreen, increases the risk of skin cancer.

There have been reports that vitamin D can reduce the risk of coronavirus.

But the Welsh Government has said there is "no evidence for this at the present time".

Nonetheless, the guidance says: "Healthy vitamin D levels are good for immunity and vitamin D supplements may protect against respiratory infections in general."

Our body makes vitamin D from direct sunlight on our skin when we’re outdoors. During spring and summer most people get all the vitamin D they need and we also get vitamin D from eating a small range of foods, including oily fish – salmon, mackerel, herring and sardines – red meats and eggs.

They also add that the risk of vitamin D deficiency is higher among certain groups, such as pregnant women, infants and young children and people who have darker skin, because their bodies are not able to make as much vitamin D.

As a result, they are "strongly" recommending that people in the following groups take a daily supplement containing 10 micrograms of vitamin D:

- Pregnant and breastfeeding women.

Healthy Start vitamins, which contain vitamin D, are available free to all pregnant women in Wales. Ask your midwife or health visitor for further information.

- Infants and young children under five.

Breastfed babies from birth to one years old should be given a daily supplement containing 8.5 to 10 micrograms of vitamin D.

Children aged one to four years old should be given a daily supplement containing 10 micrograms of vitamin D.

Formula-fed babies should only be given a vitamin D supplement if they are having less than 500ml (about a pint) of infant formula a day, as infant formula is fortified with vitamin D.

- People who have darker skin, particularly people of African, South Asian or African-Caribbean origin.

- Older people aged 65 and over.

- People who are indoors all of the time and women who cover their skin when outside.

There some health conditions where taking vitamin D is not advised - you should double check whether you should take vitamin D if you have an existing health condition via the NHS website.