A NEWPORT-based theatre and arts company is one of the first six projects to be commissioned as part of the project Ffolio.

Reality Theatre’s director Juls Benson has had the opportunity to work with Ffilm Cymru and BBC Wales with the project. On being chosen for the project, she said: “I was thrilled. Although I work primarily in theatre, I have always wanted to explore writing for film and TV.

“I was especially happy to be chosen for this project as it includes working in multi-platform narratives, which is the subject of my current PHD Research, so I get to expand upon my own research as well as having the opportunity to work with Ffilm Cymru and BBC Wales, which is a dream come true.”

Ffolio is a new partnership between Ffilm Cymru, BBC Wales, BBC Arts and the Arts Council of Wales and gives creators the opportunity to have training from experts and commissions by the BBC.

To enter for the project, a video between 90 seconds and five minutes in length was to be submitted.

Ms Benson’s short film was called King of the Pit and is about a heavy metal fan called Barry who is bullied, and he enters the mosh pit and becomes King of the Pit. Ms Benson said: “We do a lot with music in Reality Theatre, especially with out music strand of the company, Crush Hate Promotions. This film will be showcasing Welsh music in the form of a local Welsh metal/hardcore band and is set in a music venue.”

She goes on to say: “King of the Pit is a combination of music and story, almost like an extended music video with narrative, which focuses upon the life of a music fan. It reflects issues such as identity, body image, bullying, and so on, which is so relevant in modern society.”

After being selected, Ms Benson was meant to attend a two-day bootcamp as part of the training offered for entrants, but as coronavirus appeared and the pandemic led to a lockdown, this was turned into training via Zoom sessions which she said has worked “just as well”.

She said: “I’ve had several Zoom meetings including a session with Welsh writer/director Janis Pugh, from whom I learned more in an hour than I did on my two-year MA course.”

After a session with writers from Ffilm Cymru and BBC, her script is now in its redrafting stage. She said: “I am loving the learning process and can’t wait for the production phase and filming to start.”