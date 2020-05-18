THE following cases involving drivers from Gwent were recently heard at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court.

ALAN JEFFREY JAMES PEARSON, 60, of Bishton Street, Newport, was fined £660 after he pleaded guilty to failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £66 surcharge. His licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

ANGHARAD LEWIS, 31, of Church Road, Caldicot, was fined £120 after she admitted driving without insurance in Cardiff.

She was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge. Her licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

DYLAN SMITH, 37, of Garn Road, Nantyglo, was fined £98 after he pleaded guilty to speeding at 68mph in a 60mph zone on the A465 in Merthyr Tydfil.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge. His licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

JONATHAN WILLIAMS, 50, of Llandegfedd Way, New Inn, Pontypool, was fined £660 after he pleaded guilty to failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £66 surcharge. His licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

KAYLEIGH FARNELL, 33, of Grove Terrace, Senghenydd, Caerphilly, was fined £220 after she pleaded guilty to speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the A470 in Cardiff.

She was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge. Her licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

GARETH HEALE, 60, of Brynhyfryd, Energlyn, Caerphilly, was fined £660 after he pleaded guilty to failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £66 surcharge. His licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

RACHEL CLARE MURPHY, 30, of Glebe Street, Bedwas, was fined £220 after she admitted not having proper control of a vehicle in Cardiff.

She was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge. Her licence was endorsed with six penalty points.