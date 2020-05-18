A DRINK-DRIVER who assaulted a woman less than a week after being given a suspended jail sentence is behind bars.
Gareth Richard Williams, 29, of Brierley Place, Cwmcarn, Caerphilly, was locked up for 20 weeks at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court.
He was jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months, earlier this month after being caught more than twice the drink-drive limit whilst at the wheel of a Nissan X-Trail sports utility vehicle.
Williams admitted assault by beating against his victim just four days after that sentence was imposed which also saw him banned from the roads for three years.
The defendant was jailed for 12 weeks for the domestic violence related assault and the eight-week suspended sentence was also activated, making a total of 20 weeks in prison.
Williams will have to pay a £128 surcharge upon his release from custody.
