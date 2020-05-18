A HOUSING firm has sold 23 homes in Gwent during the coronavirus lockdown - with the sales completed entirely virtually.
Persimmon has been running virtual sales throughout the pandemic, with more than 100 sales competed across Wales - including 13 in Abergavenny and 10 in Caerphilly.
All consultations and purchases have been done through phone calls, emails and video tours.
Sales director at Persimmon Homes East Wales Vicky Williams said: “We are, of course, looking forward to welcoming house hunters back to our sites but, until then, we will serve them in any way we can.
“The lockdown is clearly going to cause a stall in the second-hand housing market in Wales as people cannot get out to view properties.
“But new-builds are typically bought off-plan in any case, so it is less of a problem.”
Off-plan buying means that aspects of the home including the kitchen and bathroom can be personalised.