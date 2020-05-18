HOSPICE of the Valleys is looking for people to join them in their Hospice Big Camp Out over the bank holiday.

While traditional camping may be off the cards, the charity, which provides specialist palliative care in Blaenau Gwent, is encouraging people to set up a tent in their own garden to help raise money for it to continue its services.

To take part, you can pitch a tent in your garden, fashion a teepee from poles and sheets, or even set up a tent indoors for at least a night on the weekend of Friday, May 22 to Sunday, May 24.

Although camping at home is infinitely cheaper than any campsite, the Hospice asks you donate a 'pitch fee' to support the charity.

Amanda Chard, events fundraising manager for Hospice of the Valleys, said: “The demand on our services has not gone away as we continue with our day to day support and also deal with Covid 19 on top of this.

"As all of our charity shops are closed and our voluntary income has significantly decreased, we need the support of the local community now more than ever before.”

During this pandemic, hospice staff are continuing to work alongside the NHS providing support in the community, at patients' homes, in hospital or in one of fourteen local care homes.

It typically costs £150 for a member of Hospice at Home staff to provide care and support during the night, enabling the patient’s carer and family to grab a night's sleep.

They are offering telephone support and where possible using technology to keep in touch with people.

The team is also offering emotional support to staff in the local nursing and care homes during these stressful and worrying times.

For more information, please visit hospiceofthevalleys.org.com