Coronavirus live updates as deaths in Wales top 1,200
- THERE are nine new cases of the coronavirus in Gwent, which is the joint lowest new cases total across Wales with Powys.
-
- However, two more people have died after contracting the coronavirus in Gwent, Public Health Wales has reported.
-
- The number of people who have now passed away with the disease in the region stands at 259.
-
- The new cases are from 269 testing episodes; yesterday there were 13 new cases from 160 new testing episodes.
-
- There are two new cases in Newport, Caerphilly, Monmouthshire and Torfaen, while there is one new cases in Blaenau Gwent.
-
- Across Wales, 12 more people have died with the disease, meaning 1,203 people have now died after testing positive for the coronavirus.
- We will be posting all the breaking coronavirus news here throughout the day.
