A MAN has been charged with drug trafficking and weapon charges.

Hassan Ali, 23, of Bedford Road, Newport, appeared before Cardiff Magistrates’ Court.

He was charged with possessing cocaine with intent to supply, two counts of possessing cannabis with intent to supply, possessing a weapon designed or adapted for the discharge of CS gas and possessing criminal property.

Ali was remanded in custody.

He is due to appear at Newport Crown Court on June 8.