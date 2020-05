GWENT Police are appealing for information after receiving reports of a suspicious vehicle in Monmouthshire.

At approximately 10pm on Saturday, May 16, a green Volvo estate was seen acting suspiciously around the Earlswood, Shirenewton area.

The man and woman inside the vehicle claimed that they were walking their dogs.

If anyone has any sightings, please ring Gwent Police on 101 or email contact@gwent.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 597 16/05/20.