SEVEN chickens were stolen from a coop in Caerphilly County Borough over the weekend.
The incident happened at Lon Maes Yr Haf, in the Croespenmaen area overnight between Saturday, May 16 and Sunday, May 17.
MORE NEWS:
Gwent Police said: "Unknown person/s have entered a chicken coop and taken seven chickens from within.
"If anyone has any information/CCTV regarding the above incident, please ring Gwent Police on 101 or email contact@gwent.pnn.police.uk or Direct Message @GwentPolice quoting incident number 102 17/05/20 – NICHE 2*170066."