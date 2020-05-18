By Beverley Jones, of Awaken Life Coaching, Monmouth, gives you permission to ask how you are as part of Mental Health Awareness Week

During these unprecedented times how many times have you sat and asked yourself this important question ‘how am I?’. Today I want to give you permission to do just that.

It is easy to pick up how we are physically – aches and pains show themselves when in need of help however often our mental health can me screaming for assistance yet we carry on often ignoring it, pushing negative thoughts to the back of our mind and literally just placing it on the back burner of life.

Many of us are having to now look after the vulnerable, take on the role of teacher, work from home or indeed work on keeping our own businesses afloat so it is no wonder that our mental health is under pressure.

I, for one, know what anxiety feels like having travelled with it since my burnout many years ago. However for some feelings of anxiousness are new and can be scary. Anxiety and mental health in general right now needs a lot of care and recognition, the one thing you need to know is you are not alone if indeed you find yourself in unchartered territory.