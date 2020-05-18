By Beverley Jones, of Awaken Life Coaching, Monmouth, gives you permission to ask how you are as part of Mental Health Awareness Week
During these unprecedented times how many times have you sat and asked yourself this important question ‘how am I?’. Today I want to give you permission to do just that.
It is easy to pick up how we are physically – aches and pains show themselves when in need of help however often our mental health can me screaming for assistance yet we carry on often ignoring it, pushing negative thoughts to the back of our mind and literally just placing it on the back burner of life.
Many of us are having to now look after the vulnerable, take on the role of teacher, work from home or indeed work on keeping our own businesses afloat so it is no wonder that our mental health is under pressure.
I, for one, know what anxiety feels like having travelled with it since my burnout many years ago. However for some feelings of anxiousness are new and can be scary. Anxiety and mental health in general right now needs a lot of care and recognition, the one thing you need to know is you are not alone if indeed you find yourself in unchartered territory.
READ MORE
Chepstow grandmother to shave head in support of Newport's St David's Hospice Care
Newport finance firm Niche signs up for mental health project
Here are some tips, tools and techniques to assist others you with your mental health, which I hope you will find useful.
If you are feeling anxious one of the first things I recommend is to practice ‘acceptance’. This, in essence, is to accept we are where we are, we can’t change it and we can’t control it. Learn to control the controllable things that you can; practice gratitude, be grateful for all the good things you do have in your life right now and write them down every night before bed; check out mindfulness, live in the moment. We can’t change the past and for many of us we don’t know what our future will hold, so sit with where you are and embrace the time you have been given. Practice self-motivation, set yourself some daily goals and tick them off as you achieve them. Adopt a positive mindset (I know this is often easier said than done), get a book and write down any negative thoughts you may be having, cross them out and replace them with the opposite positive thought, this will take practice but it will become easier with time.
Finally do not be afraid to ask for help. There are many charities, helplines, chat groups out there. Or reach out to family or friends. However you do it, make sure you do. This is not a time to be alone with how you feel, it is ok not to be ok.
Along with the above practice self-care, I advise others to try and adopt the following: limit your exposure to the media (watch one news programme a day to keep up to date); don’t believe all you read on social media; if you want the facts check out government and NHS websites; take time to relax (read a book, listen to music, meditate); turn off the TV, call a friend, play a board game; and keep hydrated, drink plenty of water and keep your diet healthy.
Life in lockdown is hard, it is not what we are used to. Use the time wisely.
This is a time to do the things you love, pick up or re-start a hobby; reconnect with old friends; start writing that book – however you use the time enjoy it and know that when it is over you won’t be someone who says ‘I wish I had’.
Stay safe and stay well.