THERE are no new confirmed coronavirus deaths in Gwent, Public Health Wales has reported.

In the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area - which covers Gwent - 259 have so far passed away after testing positive for the Covid-19.

There are seven new cases of the disease in Gwent - there were 150 testing episodes performed across the region for today's figures.

There are three new cases in Caerphilly, two in Newport and one in both Blaenau Gwent and Monmouthshire.

There are no new confirmed cases in Torfaen.

However, the true number of cases is likely to be higher as not everyone is tested.

Yesterday, nine new cases from 269 tests were confirmed.

Across Wales, four people have died after contracting Covid-19, meaning the country's death toll now stands at 1,207.

There are 101 new cases in Wales from 1,931 testing episodes.

Number of testing episodes carried out in Gwent

- Newport: 25

- Caerphilly: 49

- Torfaen: 19

- Blaenau Gwent: 48

- Monmouthshire: 9