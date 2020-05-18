Health Secretary Matt Hancock has confirmed anyone aged five or over who has coronavirus symptoms is now able to be tested - including people in Wales.
Mr Hancock made the announcement to MPs this afternoon.
He told the Commons: “We are expanding eligibility for testing further than ever before.”
He added: “Yesterday we conducted 100,678 tests. Every day we are creating more capacity and that means more people can be tested, and the virus has fewer places to hide.
“Today, I can announce to the House that everyone aged five and over with symptoms is now eligible for a test.
“That applies right across the UK in all four nations from now."
READ MORE:
Anyone with a new continuous cough, a high temperature or the loss or change of sense of taste or smell can book a test by visiting nhs.uk/coronavirus.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment