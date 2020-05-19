A YOUNG boy from Abergavenny braved a head shave to raise money for the Owl Sanctuary in Ebbw Vale.
Oliver Jones, 11, decided after seeing a plea from the sanctuary for donations that he would shave his head live on Facebook to raise money - asking those watching whether he should have a Mohican or a full head shave.
The voting went 29 to 18 for Mohican, much to Oliver’s dismay.
Mum, Cerian Jones, said that the family have visited the bird sanctuary “for a number of years” and is a place that is very special to them.
He was joined in the video with his little brother Jesse, aged six, who entertained the audience with a collection of jokes about birds.
“He was dreading it but actually loves it now,” she added.
Oliver showing off his new hair
“He likes the way it feels when he touches the shaved part. He has had a lot of positive reaction to it also”.
When fundraising reached £190, businesswoman Annie Hartwright from Elthnic Elegance doubled his efforts and donated another £190.
The total now stands at over £500. To donate head to ‘Oli’s Sponsored Head Shave’ on Facebook.