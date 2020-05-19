A YOUNG boy from Abergavenny braved a head shave to raise money for the Owl Sanctuary in Ebbw Vale.

Oliver Jones, 11, decided after seeing a plea from the sanctuary for donations that he would shave his head live on Facebook to raise money - asking those watching whether he should have a Mohican or a full head shave.

The voting went 29 to 18 for Mohican, much to Oliver’s dismay.

Mum, Cerian Jones, said that the family have visited the bird sanctuary “for a number of years” and is a place that is very special to them.

He was joined in the video with his little brother Jesse, aged six, who entertained the audience with a collection of jokes about birds.

“He was dreading it but actually loves it now,” she added.

MORE NEWS:

Oliver showing off his new hair

“He likes the way it feels when he touches the shaved part. He has had a lot of positive reaction to it also”.

When fundraising reached £190, businesswoman Annie Hartwright from Elthnic Elegance doubled his efforts and donated another £190.

The total now stands at over £500. To donate head to ‘Oli’s Sponsored Head Shave’ on Facebook.