A LEADING scientist at the front of Britain’s coronavirus relief effort has said that coronavirus could be in the UK for “several more years”.

Professor Jonathan Van-Tam was speaking beside foreign secretary Dominic Raab during Monday’s coronavirus briefing, where Mr Raab said the next phase – ‘level three’- of lockdown will be considered on June 1 at the earliest, where children may be able to return to school.

But the matter of when Wales will redefine its lockdown guidelines is for the Welsh Government to decide.

“The lockdown as it has been for the last eight-weeks is not sustainable for the health system or the economy,” Mr Raab said.

Professor Van-Tam also suggested that leading scientists are likely to have a better idea about the virus during the winter months.

"We will only be out of this when a vaccine is available," he said, "from that perspective, we may have to learn to live with this virus in the long-term. That might be for several years.

“This is a new virus and we don't understand it. One of the things that is clear in flu-viruses is that they come in our cold winters.

“It might well be that the winter conditions allow the virus to do its work again. We need to be ready for that.”

Mr Raab also set out the most up to date figures for the UK.

He said that 34,796 people have died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for the virus, while in the 24-hour period up to 9am on Monday, 100,678 tests had been carried out or delivered, with 2,684 positive results.

He said the number of people in hospitals across the UK with coronavirus has fallen by 13 per cent.

On the day that it was revealed that a loss or changed sense of taste or smell, called anosmia, would be included on the NHS coronavirus symptoms list, professor Van-Tam said the decision does not mean that cases have been missed up to now.

Professor Van-Tam said the decision to list anosmia as one of the symptoms to look out for had only been done following "painstaking" and thorough scientific research.

He said the number of people displaying loss of taste and smell without any other symptoms is "very small", and he said 0.44 per cent of those who have died have displayed anosmia.