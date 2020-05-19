A POPULAR Monmouth man who was committed to the community will receive a guard of honour from residents this week following his death after a short battle with cancer.

The family of Dave Williams, who was diagnosed with cancer in January 2020 and died on April 30, aged 76, decided to mark their father’s passing with a guard of honour.

They came up with the plan after a Facebook post announcing Mr Williams’ death gained so much attention, with over 500 comments.

Most of the comments were from customers at Waitrose in the town, where Mr Williams worked for 19 years and never retired – only stopping when staff at the store told him he couldn’t return due to his vulnerability to coronavirus.

“We were overwhelmed by the tributes to dad online,” said Mr Williams’ daughter Marie. “The comments were mainly about his cheeky smile and bubbly personality.

“Dad loved telling everyone that he worked as a checkout chick at Waitrose. He used to say that his main responsibility was to wind up the women, which he did very well.

“He enjoyed telling everyone how many shopping days there were until Christmas as early as January!”

After seeing the affection for their father on social media, Marie and brother Andy decided to arrange the guard of honour on Friday, May 22, to allow people to safely pay tribute to Mr Williams during lockdown – especially as only a handful of people will be allowed at his funeral.

The guard of honour will take place through Monnow Street in Monmouth from 2pm on Friday, with a request for people to clap as Mr Williams takes his final journey through the town.

(Andy, Dave's son with partner Kim (left) and Marie, Dave's daughter, flanking their father.)

“Dad loved his job at Waitrose and being around people, especially following the death of his wife Elaine in 2017,” Ms Williams added, “he was so full of life right until the end, and we want that to be reflected on Friday.”

Originally from Cwmcarvan in Monmouthshire, his devotion to the county never wavered, and his love for sport and music took him all around the county and further afield, often playing as one half of the band ‘Ruff n Ready’.

Mr Williams leaves behind his son Andy, daughter Marie, Andy’s partner Kim, and five grandchildren.