FEARS have been voiced that a railway footbridge in Caerphilly county borough which has been closed due to health and safety concerns will not re-open.

The bridge across the Rhymney Valley rail line at Llanbradach was shut in April after reportedly being damaged three months previously.

Transport for Wales said it is carrying out further safety inspections and will then be “in a position to determine the next steps.”

But Plaid Cymru councillor Rob Gough, who represents Llanbradach ward, said residents feared there are plans to close it permanently.

“Residents are not happy with the bridge being closed at the moment and even less happy at the talk of the bridge being removed completely,” he said.

“And if there was an issue with safety why was the bridge not shut until April after being damaged in January.

“The bridge can be repaired and, I believe, the damage is just being used as an attempt by Transport for Wales to remove an ongoing maintenance liability.

“That is totally unacceptable.”

Fellow ward councillor Colin Mann said he had heard reports the bridge had been hit by a lorry.

He said it was “still well used by local residents.”

The footbridge was originally built when the colliery was running to allow access for miners to go to work.

A spokesman for Transport for Wales said it was forced to close the footbridge “due to health and safety concerns.”

“We have placed signage near the footbridge to inform local people and apologise for any disruption this may cause,” the spokesman said.

“We are now in the process of working with our delivery partners to undertake further safety inspections and we will then be in a position to determine the next steps.

“Transport for Wales is transforming transport throughout Wales and the borders and improving the customer experience is at the heart of our decision making.

“It’s fundamental that we take the necessary steps needed to protect the safety of customers and local people.”