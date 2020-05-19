South Wales Argus
Coronavirus latest as no new deaths reported in Gwent

By Dan Barnes

Last updated:

    There were no new confirmed coronavirus deaths in Gwent, Public Health Wales reported yesterday.
  • In the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area - which covers Gwent - 259 have so far passed away after testing positive for the Covid-19.
  • There were seven new cases of the disease in Gwent - there were 150 testing episodes performed across the region for today's figures.
  • There werethree new cases in Caerphilly, two in Newport and one in both Blaenau Gwent and Monmouthshire.
  • There were no new confirmed cases in Torfaen.
  • However, the true number of cases is likely to be higher as not everyone is tested.