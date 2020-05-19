A NEW play has been released by Welsh playwright Gary Owen which stars Michael Sheen and Lynn Hunter.
The two short monologues, titled MUM and DAD, were donated by the writer to form part of Sherman Theatre’s Interval programme. Interval is an evolving series of projects designed to support the Sherman’s artistic and freelance community and give audiences new writing while the theatre is closed.
Sherman Theatre associate artist, Gary Owen, said: “MUM and DAD are two tiny pieces, near-verbatim records of stories told me by my mum and my dad about their lives growing up in Pembrokeshire. They’re too little to ever be put on as theatre pieces, so it’s a huge treat to have them performed now as part of the Sherman’s lockdown programme.
“They’re about things that happened before I was born; before my parents ever met. So, to me they’re mythical, even though I know they’re real. Lynn and Michael are two actors who never, ever patronise the characters they play, whatever foolish or malicious things those characters might get up to.
“They make the characters they play real, and in these glorious performances they turn these little legends back into real life again. I’m incredibly grateful to both of them, and to the Sherman for hosting the pieces”.
MUM and DAD are available to view on shermantheatre.co.uk. They are free to watch but ask if you enjoy these plays to support them today with a suggested donation of £5.