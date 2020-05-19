A DANGEROUS driver who led police on a high-speed chase in a stolen car was only brought to a halt when officers used a stinger.
The device shredded the tyres of Luke James Thomas’s Volkswagen Golf after he was spotted in the Bassaleg area of Newport last October.
Prosecutor Tom Roberts said the learner driver was at the wheel of a car which was stolen along with a Porsche Cayenne and a Ford Ranger.
The three vehicles, worth a combined total of £100,000, were taken in the same raid from a house in Cardiff’s leafy Old St Mellons district.
Thomas admitted dangerous driving, handling stolen goods, failing to stop, failing to provide a specimen, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and driving without insurance.
The 25-year-old, of Burnham Avenue, Llanrumney, Cardiff, also admitted stealing jewellery in a house burglary in the Welsh capital last autumn.
David Pinnell, mitigating, asked Judge Jeremy Jenkins to take into account his client’s guilty pleas.
At Cardiff Crown Court, Thomas was jailed for two years and four months and banned from driving for three years and two months.