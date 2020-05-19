A ROOF in Newport has been emblazoned with an NHS and Superman logo for the most sentimental of reasons.

Colin Morton, of Mill Heath in Bettws, cleaned and spray coated his roof in tribute to his late brother-in-law Paul Savill.

Paul Savill was 37 years old when he died in October 2013 trying to retrieve his dog Sunny from the Afon Lwyd, in Cwmbran.

“It hit the family hard,” Mr Morton, who moved to south Wales from Northern Ireland in 1987, said.

Mr Savill was a “massive Superman fan” and so the coating is a tribute to his memory.

(Paul Savill - who was also a keen motorcyclist - with his dog Sunny (R) and Paul dressed up in a Superman costume.)

(Colin Morton, his Tracy Morton and their son Jackson Morton.)

The sign is also a show of gratitude to Mr Morton’s brother-in-law Glenn Parry and his fiancé Vicky, who both work at the Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport.

READ MORE: The pharmacists working through 'unbearable' conditions for our communities

READ MORE: Newport woodcarver Chris Wood is finally living the dream

“Glenn is an operating departmental practitioner, so he is on the frontline and Vicky is a neonatal intensive care nurse.

“It’s also to say thank you to all the NHS and key workers throughout the country.

“Glenn drove by the day after completing the roof to look at it, keeping his distance in his car.

“We all saw his face just light up.”

(Colin Morton's brother-in-law drove past to see the display and his face "light up".)

(Drone footage captures the display in all its glory. Picture: David Cheung.)

(The sign is also a tribute to all NHS workers. Picture: David Cheung.)

Mr Morton said he decided to spray-coat the logo after seeing similar examples on Facebook.

“I had some surplus coatings left over from previous work and the guys at PaintOutlet.com helped out with the Superman colours for free, which was amazing.”

After finishing the display, Mr Morton said: "Never again, it was hard work, I have never known so many muscles to hurt.”

READ MORE: Future of Newport Las Iguanas in doubt as company enters talks with creditors

READ MORE: Tributes to Monmouth Waitrose worker who lost cancer battle

But it was not without a little help from technology.

Once the roof was coated in a black and the blue NHS background was sprayed on, he was able to “draw out the template and measure the spacing of the NHS logo and Superman tiles” via his phone – a Galaxy Note.

(Colin was able to spray paint the NHS logo and use his phone to accurately place the coloured tiles.)

He then used his phone, which lets you draw on the screen with the help of a stylus, as a reference point when placing the tiles on his roof.

“Thankfully I didn’t drop my phone that day,” he said.