A GROUP of young friends from Gwent have created a video to highlight Mental Health Awareness Week and to let people know that it is okay not to be okay.
Imogen Watling, 13, from Caldicot came up with the idea as mental health and its awareness means a lot to her.
The teenager, who was diagnosed with high-functioning autism when she was six, is said: “I know how important it is. It should be something everyone thinks about.
“As Mental Health Awareness week was coming up, I thought it would be a great idea to do so I asked some of my friends to send a short video saying things like ‘its ok not to be ok, mental health is important’ etc and I would put them all in a video.”
Her friends who took part were Sophia Emma, 14, Chloe Williams, 14, Jocelyn Clough, 14, Amelie Fettis, 15, Shania Johnson, 14, Katie Seymour, 13, Cerys Fry, 13, and Milly Godfrey, 13.
Imogen said she wanted to raise awareness about mental health, and she hopes the video will inspire people to speak out and get help if they are struggling.
