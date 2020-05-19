A NEW scheme being trialled in Newport allows people to request a bus to pick them up near their home, work or shops for essential travel.

Transport for Wales is working in partnership with local councils and bus operators to launch the project.

Newport Bus is running the first pilot scheme called ‘fflecsi’ and residents of some areas of Newport can use it from this week.

Fflecsi replaces a number of scheduled local bus services with more flexible services that can pick up and drop off near work, shops and homes by request, rather than following a set timetable at fixed stops.

Seats on fflecsi are booked using an Android/Apple app or by calling 0300 234 0300.

Once a fflecsi passenger is booked on a service, Newport Bus is able to guarantee that the passenger will have a seat and enough space to respect social distancing guidelines.

As part of the Newport pilot scheme, fflecsi services will run between 07:30 and 18:30, Monday to Saturday.

Service areas have been designed for essential journeys and will include key destinations such as hospitals and supermarkets.

If the initial pilot is successful, TfW will look to roll the scheme out further.

Ken Skates, the Minster for Economy, Transport and North Wales, said: “The pilot scheme we will be trialling in Newport over the next three months could shape the bus services of the future.

"This demand responsive transport system could be the answer to some problems faced by our key workers trying to get to and from work at a time that suits their shifts.

"We are also looking to expand this pilot and are working with several other companies to implement a demand responsive transport service.”

James Price, Transport for Wales CEO, said: “This new pilot scheme offers us the opportunity to look at a new way of operating public transport and in these current circumstances it will allow bus companies to move people around while maintaining a social distance.

“I look forward to finding out what we can learn from the trial in Newport.”

Jane Mudd, Leader of Newport County Council added: “We’re delighted that Newport has been chosen as the pilot area.

“The ongoing covid-19 pandemic has undoubtedly impacted upon public transport provision within the city, and fflecsi will play an important role in helping our residents make essential journeys and deliver key services.”

To find out more, including details of the services and how to book, please visit fflecsi.wales