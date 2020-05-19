ONE more person has died after contracting the coronavirus in Gwent, Public Health Wales has reported.

It now means 260 people have passed away having tested positive for Covid-19 in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area.

In Gwent, 13 more people have tested positive for the disease - out of 387 testing episodes.

This is a slight rise on yesterday's new cases total of seven. However, there were 200 more tests performed for today's figures.

None of the new cases are from people admitted to hospital.

PHW have revealed that the new cases arise from "other" locations, which can include: outpatient departments, care homes, prisons, community testing locations and occupational health departments.

Click here for the location of all Covid-19 cases in Wales

There are five new cases in Blaenau Gwent and three new cass in both Caerphilly and Monmouthshire.

There is one new case in both Newport and Torfaen.

READ MORE:

Across Wales, seventeen more people have died after contracting the coronavirus.

It now means that 1,244 have now passed away with the disease in Wales.

There are also 166 new cases across the country.