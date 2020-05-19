THE number of people who have died with the coronavirus in Gwent is 170 more than previously reported, new figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) reveal.

Unlike Public Health Wales (PHW) data – which only includes lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths – the ONS statistics include any mention of Covid-19 on a person’s death certificate.

And between December 28 and May 8 (registered up to May 16), 430 people have died in Gwent with the disease mentioned on their death certificate.

This is 170 more than the 260 death toll reported by PHW as of May 19.

A spokesperson for PHW said: “The Office for National Statistics reports on both confirmed and suspected COVID-19 deaths in England and Wales using data available on completion of the death registration process.”

More people have died with the coronavirus in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area than any other health board in Wales - though this may be due to the fact that Gwent saw higher cases of Covid-19 in the earlier stages of the pandemic.

Newport has seen the highest number of coronavirus-related deaths in Gwent, with 137: 95 deaths occurred in a hospital setting, 36 in a care home, three at home, one in a hospital and two in an “other communal establishment”.

Caerphilly has seen the second highest number of coronavirus-related deaths, with 121: 97 deaths occurred in a hospital, 17 in a care home, six at home and one “elsewhere”.

Torfaen has seen 60 coronavirus-related deaths: 51 deaths occurred in a hospital, five in care home, three at home and one in a hospice.

Blaenau Gwent has seen 59 coronavirus-related deaths: 35 deaths occurred in a hospital, 22 in a care home and two at home.

Monmouthshire has seen 53 coronavirus-related deaths: 38 deaths occurred in a hospital, ten in a care home and five at home.

Across Wales, 1,852 have died with Covid-19 mentioned on their death certificate.

Of those, 1,218 died in a hospital setting; 507 deaths occurred in a care home; 99 died while at home; 11 died in a hospice; and 14 died in an other communal establishment.