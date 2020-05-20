DRAGON Taxis, South Wales’ biggest taxi and private hire vehicle operator, has introduced new additional measures as the prevention of Covid-19 becomes a way of everyday life and residents seek a safe and convenient alternative to public transport.

The operator has made face coverings available to all driver partners as well as trialling in-vehicle protective screens to help separate them from passengers.

To minimise passengers handling cash, contactless payment options are available on all bookings made via the Dragon Taxis mobile app and through its new SMS payment solution AirPay.

Drivers and their vehicles will also have access to specialist regional vehicle cleaning stations.

Passengers are advised to avoid contact and sit in the back seat while travelling, to wear their own face coverings and wash their hands before and after travelling.

Ryan Owen, managing director of Dragon Taxis, said: “We have built a reputation for providing an easy and reliable service for passengers and Driver Partners and we want to ensure this continues, while we also introduce additional safety measures.

“Safety has always been a priority throughout the business and all journeys will continue to be carried out safely but conveniently. We want to alleviate any concerns passengers or Driver Partners may have about sourcing face coverings.

“Our recently-launched You Click, We Collect service is also carried out safely and efficiently and came about because of customer requirements to avoid lengthy supermarkets queues. This can sometimes compromise social distancing, but our You Click, We Collect delivery service also ensures those who have been self-isolating have all that they need delivered to their doorstep by Dragon Taxis Driver Partners.

“We will continue to keep our towns and cities moving safely 24/7. Key workers know to turn to Dragon Taxis for a hassle-free, reliable journey to work.”