A BLAENAU Gwent school has become the first school in Gwent to launch a tree of hope.

Idris Davies 3-18 School in Tredegar received their tree of hope to inspire the pupils at the childcare hub to have hope during the difficult times the coronavirus pandemic has brought.

The children at the hub have been decorating the tree with messages of hope and positivity to inspire themselves and others.

Seven-year-old Brooke Lurvey and eight-year-old Llyun Jones with the tree of hope after it arrived.

The tree of hope, which was set up at the start of Mental Health Awareness Week, was donated by Gwent-based mental health charity Growing Space. The charity began in 1992 in Newport and now cover Gwent, Cardiff and the Vale.

Robert Owen, hub leader and head teacher at Idris Davies 3-18 School, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Growing Spaces for the donation of the Tree of Hope. The children and staff at the Hub have spent important time reflecting on the current situation and writing messages of hope at this difficult time. It sends such an important message to everyone that comes to the Hub that we will get through this together as a community.”

Sharon Pascoe, hub leader and head teacher at Fochriw and Bryn Awel Primary School said: “The Tree of Hope with messages of positivity hung from the branches by the children makes a notable feature in the Hub’s main reception. It communicates optimism that stretches out into the school and wider community like the roots of a tree. We are privileged to receive this gift and thankful to the kindness of those who made it possible.”

The decorated tree of hope

MORE NEWS:

Operations manager for Growing Space, Gavin Mote said: “Growing Space is an amazing charity, supporting those most vulnerable in our society, by working closely with the NHS and Social Services during these difficult times.”

Growing Space operations manager Gavin Mote, carpenter and tree designer Lee Davies, hub leaders Sharon Pascoe and Richard Owen, who are headteachers of Fochriw and ryn Awel Primary School and Idris Davies 3-18 School respectively.

They are currently working closely with the NHS and social services to provide support to vulnerable adults across Gwent – keeping in regular contact with them to check on mental health, physical health and their situation in terms of food, supplies and medicine.

Growing Space has been a vital part of the community during the pandemic, making home visits for people who have been referred to them, as well as helping with food shopping, medication delivery and general support.

They are also developing new online courses to help with wellbeing and activity packs for people in psychiatric wards and in the general community to support wellbeing.

Alongside this, their workshop is open, and they are creating bird boxes and the trees of hope – which are currently in 22 hospitals, prisons and schools across South Wales.

For more information about Growing Space, visit https://www.growingspace.org.uk