Coronavirus latest as 170 deaths added to Gwent toll
- Office for National Statistics (ONS) data released yesterday revealed that between December 28 and May 8 (registered up to May 16), 430 people have died in Gwent with the disease mentioned on their death certificate.
- This is 170 more than the 260 death toll reported by PHW as of May 19.
- Unlike Public Health Wales (PHW) data – which only includes lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths – the ONS statistics include any mention of Covid-19 on a person’s death certificate.
-
- We will be posting all the latest coronavirus news here as it breaks.
Sign in or register leave a comment or rate a comment