South Wales Argus
South Wales Argus

Coronavirus latest as 170 deaths added to Gwent toll

Menu

Coronavirus latest as 170 deaths added to Gwent toll

By Dan Barnes

Last updated:

    Office for National Statistics (ONS) data released yesterday revealed that between December 28 and May 8 (registered up to May 16), 430 people have died in Gwent with the disease mentioned on their death certificate.
  • This is 170 more than the 260 death toll reported by PHW as of May 19.
  • Unlike Public Health Wales (PHW) data – which only includes lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths – the ONS statistics include any mention of Covid-19 on a person’s death certificate.
  • We will be posting all the latest coronavirus news here as it breaks.