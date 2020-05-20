A CHEPSTOW grandmother has been inundated with donations instead of presents on her birthday this year as she braved the shave in support of St David’s Hospice Care.

Freida Murray was given a buzzcut instead of a birthday cake this year as husband John, 82, manned the scissors and clippers.

“It’s something he can stroke off his bucket list,” said Mrs Murray, who is originally from Wick, in Caithness, Scotland.

Mrs Murray said that she is now getting used to her new do.

(Freida Murray - before and after)

She decided to ask for donations in lieu of presents this year as a result of feeling ‘helpless’ watching the plight of St David’s Hospice Care during the pandemic.

She had originally set a target of £100, but such was the response that the JustGiving page now sits at nearly seven times that amount.

“Everyone has been so kind and generous,” said Mrs Murray, who celebrated her 60th wedding anniversary in November.

“It’s amazing, so humbling.

“I have shed a tear every day.”

(Picture: DBPR)

Mrs Murray, who says that she will be spending the remainder of her 81st birthday relaxing among the flowers in her back garden, was a dressmaker who had her own shop in Bristol and sold a range of designs at Liberty's of London.

She also knits traditional Scottish kep-style hats, which she may find handy after the shave.

(Picture: DBPR)

Newport-based St David’s Hospice Care, which has to fund 70 per cent of its clinical services through its charity events, now all cancelled, and its shops, all closed, is faced with a massive spike in Covid-19 pandemic referrals.

(The garden was adorned with homemade St David's Hospice Care decorations Picture: DBPR)

Emma Saysell, Chief Executive of Newport-based St David's Hospice Care, said: “We are tremendously proud of Freida and her fundraising, to shave your hair off really is quite an amazing thing to do to help the Hospice at this difficult time.

“I would like to take the opportunity to wish Freida a very happy 81st birthday and we look forward to welcoming her and John back to our shops when they open again.”

You can still make a donation towards Mrs Murray’s hair-raising birthday fundraiser. Simply visit justgiving.com/fundraising/j-barnes2