RESCUE animals in Wales can be rehomed again for the first time since the start of the coronavirus lockdown.

The Animal Welfare Network for Wales has published new guidance allowing rescue centres and animal welfare organisations to safely find new homes for animals in their care or foster them out to temporary carers.

Animal centres are not currently allowed to open to the public in Wales, so animals must be transported by staff or volunteers.

RSPCA Cymru has said the guidance is “great news” for the scores of rescue animals currently in their care in Wales. The charity’s animal centre in Newport has continued to provide care for animals in recent weeks – despite not being able to rehome these dogs, cats, and other domestic animals to the public.

Prospective owners are also being advised to do their research, and ensure they are able to meet the needs of their new family member once lockdown restrictions are over.

Coralie Farren, RSPCA regional operations manager for Wales, said: “RSPCA rescue teams have been on the frontline across Wales throughout the coronavirus crisis, rescuing animals in emergency situations.

“However, as of yet, we haven’t been able to rehome these animals. That has now changed due to this hugely important new guidance from the Animal Welfare Network for Wales – which has been backed by the Welsh Government and will allow animal centres to pick up their vital rehoming work.

“Our animal centres will remain closed to the public – but we have developed a number of new protocols meaning we can adhere to social distancing and other Covid-19 restrictions, while delivering rescue pets to perfect new homes. This really is great news for animals amid these toughest times”.

The RSPCA is reminding the public that some rehoming centres have limited staff availability it may take longer to respond to enquiries than usual.