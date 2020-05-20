A HOST of famous faces and popular characters have been delivering post around Torfaen in support of a church which was broken into last week.

Following the break-in at the Noddfa Church in Abersychan, postmen based at the Pontypool Sorting Office decided they would try and raise some funds – and a smile – by dressing up on their rounds.

Instead of their usual postie, residents have instead been served by Batman, Mrs Brown, Smurfs, cowboys, and even a bottle of vodka.

On Friday alone, the posties raised more than £300 for the church, and are in the process of setting up a JustGiving page for further donations.

Matthew Morgan, a manager at Pontypool Delivery Office, said: “We were going to dress up and raise money for charity already, so we had a vote on who to raise money for.

“The church has been broken into three times in the last five years and are raising money for a new security system after the instruments were stolen last week.

(Pontypool Sorting Office staff in costume, and below, Pastor John and Cllr Giles Davies with staff collecting the money raised. Pictures: Pontypool Sorting Office/Noddfa Church)

“The church does a lot in the community, so it seemed quite fitting to raise money for them.

“It spread on social media quite quickly and was very well received.

“We managed to raise more than £300 just on Friday. It’s now going to be a regular thing – Fancy Dress Friday – to raise money for different charities.

(Batman joined staff at the Pontypool Sorting Office as they dressed up to raise money for Noddfa Church after the break-in. Picture: Pontypool Sorting Office.)

“It was a good life for us too. It brought spirits up in the office.

“I think a few were a bit nervous about it at first, but after how well it went, we can’t wait to do it again.

“I’d like to thank all our posties. We are having more parcels now than Christmas, but we will get there.”

(Some Torfaen residents had their post delivered by a sailor on Friday. Picture: Pontypool Sorting Office.)

Pastor John, from Noddfa Church, said he was "eternally grateful and humbled" by the support shown for the church.

"It's uplifting for the whole community to see our letters delivered by sailors and pirates," he said.

(A smurf was on hand to help out at the Pontypool Sorting Office on Friday. Picture: Pontypool Sorting Office.)

"I'm pleased this sad event has been able to further bond the community.

"The generosity of the public will go some way in recouping our losses and installing new CCTV equipment."