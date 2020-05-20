WET WIPES, a metal bar and a plunger were among the items found blocking a sewer in Cwmbran.

Welsh Water were called to Ty Gwyn Road, opposite Cwmbran High School, after sewerage had flooded onto the road.

The blockage took a team of five six hours to clear.

READ MORE:

The company has called on customers to avoid flushing any wet wipes down the toilet – warning that flushing just one wipe can result in sewers becoming blocked and flooding homes and businesses.

It also warned that customers should avoid tipping fat, oil and grease down their sinks as it can also build up in the sewer and cause a flood.

Paul Kingdon, Welsh Water's head of wastewater networks, said: "The truth is, just a single wet wipe is enough to start a blockage in a sewer pipe and risks causing catastrophic flooding in your home, neighbourhood and the local environment.

(Wet wipes, a metal bar and a plunger were among the items found causing a sewer blockage in Cwmbran. Picture: Welsh Water.)

"While the majority of people do the right thing and dispose of wipes in the bin, there are still some that are unknowingly risking their family homes and surrounding areas.

"This incident in Cwmbran is a stark reminder that only the three 'Ps' should be going into your toilet - pee, poo and (toilet) paper - and everything else should either be recycled, if your local council provides this service, or put in your bin."

Welsh Water estimates it tackles around 20,000 blockages a year, at around £5 million cost every year to the company.

The water industry body, Water UK, found that unflushable wipes made up around 93 per cent of the material causing sewer blockages.