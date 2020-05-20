NO new deaths from coronavirus in Gwent have been reported by Public Health Wales today - but there are 11 confirmed new cases of the disease.

The Office for National Statistics reported yesterday that the number of coronavirus-related deaths in Gwent is 430 - 170 higher than the figure published by Public Health Wales.

The latter's figures do not reflect the ONS data - but the number of deaths reported for Gwent by Public Health Wales today (260) remains unchanged.

Unlike Public Health Wales (PHW) data - which only includes lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths - the ONS statistics include any mention of Covid-19 on a person’s death certificate.

Between December 28 and May 8 (registered up to May 16), 430 people have died in Gwent with the disease mentioned on their death certificate.

Of the 11 new cases reported by Public Health Wales in Gwent today, seven are in Torfaen, two in Newport, and one each in Blaenau Gwent and Caerphilly.

Wales-wide, 14 more deaths have been recorded by Public Health Wales since yesterday, bringing its total to 1,238 though again, this does not take into account the ONS figures released yesterday.

The number of confirmed cases reported across Wales by Public Health Wales has risen by 110, to 12,680, though the figure in reality will be somewhat higher than that.

Newport has the highest number of cases per 100,000 population - 525.8 - of Gwent's five council areas, according the Public Health Wales. But three other council areas in Wales have higher rates - Rhondda Cynon Taf (598.4), Merthyr Tydfil (556.6), and Cardiff (529.9).