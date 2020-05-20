A 19-year-old man has died after a water buffalo attacked a father and his two children at a farm in Usk on Tuesday, May 5.

Father and businessman Ralph Jump, 57, from the Gwehelog area, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics from Wales Ambulance Service.

His son Peter Jump has now also died after spending two weeks at the University Hospital for Wales receiving treatment for critical injuries.

One of their massive buffalo escaped its pen at around 2.50pm on Tuesday, May 5 and attacked as the family were trying to return it to safety.

Mr Jump's 22-year-old daughter Isabel also sustained a serious injury to her leg. She received hospital treatment for her injuries, which are not thought to be critical.

Mr Jump, a managing director of a heating company, rented the idyllic country farm to start a sustainable buffalo soap business with his family.

The dad-of-three - known as Jon - hand-reared the buffalo at their three-acre farm along with his youngest two children.

Gwent Police has launched an investigation into this incident and remains ongoing.

Detective Inspector Amanda Venn said: “Our thoughts remain with the family at this tragic time. The family have asked to be given time to grieve and we would ask that their privacy is respected.

“The force is also currently liaising with the Gwent Coroner Service in relation to this incident.”