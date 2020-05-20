A CHILDREN’s theatre company in Chepstow and Caldicot has put together its own video sing-along to raise funds for the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board.

The video, which involves some of the 70 children that attend Kre8tive Theatre Kidz, is a rendition of Love Shine A Light by Katrina and The Waves.

Music director at the academy Gareth Williams says he decided to do the video to spread some joy among his students, who he is concerned about during lockdown.

“The aim was of course to raise as much as possible as well as to give the students something to do and a project to focus their minds”, said Mr Williams, who is currently teaching the students with acting coach Amy Gibbs via Zoom calls.

Since starting in 2016 with just a handful of students, the school has gone from strength to strength, and will soon be opening a new branch in Monmouth at Bridges Community Centre.

“We were supposed to launch in Monmouth this week,” Mr Williams explained, “it’s a shame we can’t but we can’t wait to get going soon.”

Ms Gibbs said she hopes the video and fundraising, as well as the virtual classes, will help the students.

“It’s a massive blow for them to be without school and extracurricular activities,” she said, “I hope the video and classes go some way to giving them a sense of normality and cheering them up, and shows how grateful we are to our frontline workers.”

So far, the school has raised £185 of their £200 target.

To donate, go to the JustGiving page at: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/kre8tivetheatre