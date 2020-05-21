POLICE have been called to McDonald's branches across the UK as restaurants begin to reopen.
Forces were called to a drive-thru McDonald’s in Cambridgeshire on Wednesday, after dozens of customers turned up when it re-opened.
But Gwent has been spared the chaos, with all branches of the fast food giant in the region still closed.
MORE NEWS:
- Usk water buffalo attack: Man, 19, dies
- Waste floods onto Cwmbran road after sewer blocked with wet wipes
- New flats at Grade II-listed city building to be complete this year
Fans were pictured walking around car parks, despite social distancing laws, while hundreds of cars queued around the block to pick up orders, almost eight weeks after 1,270 branches were closed to the public.
Officers attended the Boongate store in Peterborough after it opened to customers at 11am with a limited menu, accepting drive-thru orders only.
Dozens of cars were seen queuing around the car park as customers rushed to get their hands on burgers, fries and milkshakes.
And it's similar scenes at restaurants elsewhere, as fans gather to pick up orders amid the ongoing pandemic.
It comes as the fast food company announced plans to reopen all drive-thru branches by June, including 39 in the UK today.
A statement from McDonald's said: "With restaurant teams adjusting to new procedures to enable safe working and social distancing, things may take a little longer – and high demand is anticipated.
"McDonald’s and its franchisees are working closely with local authorities and the police, and may determine that it is necessary to close Drive Thru lanes if queues cause disruption at busier sites or put employees or customers at risk."
The latest restaurants to open, located in London, the south-east of England and Ireland, will offer a limited menu between 11am and 10pm.
McDonald's says the reasoning behind selecting the 39 stores is because they are all close to one of the company's distribution centres.
Full list of McDonald's restaurants open
Drive Thru only
- Ipswich – Ranelagh Road
- Ipswich – Ravenswood
- Ipswich – Whitehouse
- Chelmsford – Regiment Business Park
- Hounslow – Traveller’s Friend
- Sutton - Oldfield’s Road
- North Cheam – Worcester Park
- Strood – Commercial Road
- Rochester - Medway Valley Leisure Park
- Hertfordshire - Bushey
- Staines – Two Rivers Retail Park
- Staines - London Road
- Peterborough - Bourges Boulevard
- Peterborough - Boongate
- Peterborough – Hampton
- Peterborough – Morrisons
- Peterborough - Glinton
- Peterborough - Eye Green
- Rochester - Medway City Estate
- Bobbing – Sheppey Way
- Dunstable – Luton Road
- Luton Retail Park – Gipsy Lane
- Watford – Garston
McDelivery & Drive Thru
- Chelmsford Riverside
- Chelmsford Westway
- Ipswich – Cardinal Park
- Boreham Interchange
- Luton – Leagrave
- Luton - Chaul End Lane
- Watford – North Watford
- Beechings Way
- Sittingbourne
- Gillingham – Bowaters
McDelivery only
- Tooting
- Dalston
- Welling
- Harrow
- Luton - George St
In line with government guidelines, perspex screens have been installed at drive thru windows and employees have been told to wear protective equipment.
Dividers have also been put in place, including cones across car parks, with store security patrolling zones to ensure the reopenings comply with social distancing and ongoing lockdown measures.
And, like rivals, customers will be asked to pay using contactless where possible, with a spending cap of £25 per car.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment