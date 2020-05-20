POLICE were called to a Newport school last night following reports there were people on the roof.
Officers were called to St Julian's Primary School in Beaufort Road - currently closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, at 9.25pm on Tuesday.
Police said there appeared to be no damage to the school buildings or sign of a forced entry, and three youths in the area were "spoken to" and taken home.
Yesterday evening, the school's Twitter account posted a message saying: “Three boys broke into our site this evening, climbed onto the roof and showed complete disrespect for our building. Grateful to the parent who telephoned the police.”