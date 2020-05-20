STAFF at the British Airways (BA) interiors plant at Blackwood are being consulted about their futures as part of a process that it is feared could result in more than 1,000 job losses across south Wales.

A 45-day consultation has begun with workers at three sites - the other two are the maintenance facility at Cardiff Airport, which employs more than 650 people, and the avionic engineering site at Llantrisant.

The latter facility, and that at Hawtin Park, Blackwood, between them employ around 500 people.

Though BA has not said as much, there are fears that all three plants could close.

The purpose-built, 110,000 sq ft Blackwood site produces a range of cabin and safety equipment, with products as diverse as aircraft evacuation slides, seats and luggage compartments.

The airline industry has been hit hard by a vertiginous slump in passenger traffic since the coronavirus restrictions were imposed worldwide.

BA's parent company IAG has warned recently that it needs to cut 12,000 jobs from its 42,000-strong workforce due to the crisis, and a BA statement on the Wales developments pulls no punches.

"We are acting now to protect as many jobs possible. The airline industry is facing the deepest structural change in its history, as well as facing a severely weakened global economy," it reads.

"We are committed to consulting openly with our unions and our people as we prepare for a new future."

Quite what that future will be remains to be seen, but it appears that it will not be forged without significant job cuts.

Islwyn MP Chris Evans slammed the timing of the announcement and told the Argus that he is seeking an urgent meeting with the company.

"It is an absolute body blow, that could not have come at a worse time for the people who work at the Blackwood site," said Mr Evans.

"It is a disgrace that BA, which is a profitable company, thought it is a good time to make an announcement like this, when things are so uncertain and we do not know what the future looks like."