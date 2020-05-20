THE MAXIMUM fine for repeated breaches of coronavirus lockdown rules in Wales will rise from £120 to £1,920 after evidence showed a “small minority” continued to offend.

The increased fines are being introduced ahead of the bank holiday weekend and follow requests from the four police forces in Wales and the Police and Crime Commissioner for increased penalties.

Evidence from Wales’ four police forces show a small minority of people are breaking the rules on coronavirus, particularly by travelling to well-known beauty spots throughout Wales, even though they have been closed since March.

The existing fines structure, which imposed a £60 fine for a first offence rising to £120 for a second and subsequent offences, will be replaced by a new structure in which the fines double for every offence – rising from £60 to £120 to £1,920 for the sixth offence.

Announcing the changes, first minister Mark Drakeford said: “I am very grateful to the chief constables and our Police and Crime Commissioners for all the work they have done to keep Wales safe.

“The police have adopted a ‘4Es’ approach to the regulations – they have engaged people, explained what they need to do and encouraged them to comply. But when people haven’t responded, they have used their powers to enforce the regulations.

“Fines are a last resort in the enforcement of the regulations which keep us all safe.

“The evidence from the chief constables and Police and Crime Commissioners shows we need a stronger fines structure to deter that small minority of people who persistently fail to keep to the rules.”

Evidence from the four police forces and Police and Crime Commissioners shows more than 1,300 fixed penalty notices have been issued since the lockdown restrictions were introduced at the end of March.