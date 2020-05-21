THE following cases involving defendants from Gwent were recently heard at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court.

CRAIG CHRISTOPHER FASOLI, 28, of Coronation buildings, Cwmfelinfach, Caerphilly, was fined £100 and ordered to pay a £34 surcharge after he pleaded guilty to breaking coronavirus lockdown restrictions by leaving his home without reasonable excuse.

IAN DAVID EVANS, 41, of Waundeg, Nantybwch, Tredegar, was jailed for 21 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he admitted the theft of hair products and deodorant from Boots, washing items and cheese from Farmfoods, meat from Lidl and goods from Home Bargains.

He was ordered to pay £241.71 in compensation.

RYAN LLOYD HALL, 25, of Endyngs, Fairwater, Cwmbran, was fined £120 after he admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements following his release from prison.

NATHAN JAMES GOUGH, 33, of Heather Close, Bulwark, Chepstow, was fined £150 after he admitted failing to comply with the community requirement of a suspended sentence.

JAMIE KENT, 27, of Batchelor Road, Newport, was conditionally discharged for three months and ordered to pay a £22 surcharge after he pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order.

LEE POUND, 44, of Bryn Terrace, Blaenavon, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he admitted assault by beating in Mountain Ash.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £22 surcharge.

IAN NIGEL GARY POWELL, 41, of George Street, Pontnewynydd, Pontypool, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he admitted an offence under the Malicious Communications Act.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £22 surcharge.