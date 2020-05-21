A MAN is facing a jail sentence after he pleaded guilty to child cruelty and assault charges.

Maciej Franczak, 40, of Islwyn Road, Wattsville, Caerphilly, admitted his guilt at Cardiff Crown Court via video link from Swansea Prison.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of cruelty to a person under 16, two charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, two counts of assault by beating and one of controlling or coercive behaviour.

The Polish national was represented by Jeffrey Jones and the prosecution by Janet McDonald.

He was remanded in custody by Judge David Wynn Morgan after his sentence was adjourned.

The defendant is next due to appear in Cardiff Crown Court on June 10.