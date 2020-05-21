TRIBUTES have been paid to a well-respected political figure in Monmouthshire and the great-great-great granddaughter of Vice Admiral Lord Horatio Nelson.

Anna Tribe OBE, who died aged 90 last month, took her role as descendant from one of Britain's most iconic figures seriously. She was life president of the Nelson Society, and gave her support through regular attendance at events.

Born in London and educated at Haberdashers' School for Girls in Monmouth, she lived in Raglan for most of her life, and was the President of the Raglan Local History Group as well as the Monmouth Conservative Association.

Anna Tribe leads procession to mark 365 years since the end of the Civil War siege at Raglan Castle - 2011

Mrs Tribe, married to late husband William for 53 years, was also a member of the Welsh Hospital Board and Gwent Health Authority, and was Chairman of the Welsh Women Conservatives between 1981 and 1984.

She enjoyed delivering lectures on cruise ships about Nelson and his mistress Emma, Lady Hamilton, and their daughter Horatia, and usually spoke without notes. She also often wore a locket containing a lock of Nelson's hair.

Monmouth MS Nick Ramsay has paid tribute to Mrs Tribe, saying: "I was deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Anna Tribe.

“Anna was a wonderful person, a loyal supporter of many good causes and a fantastic advocate of her great-great-great grandfather Lord Nelson.

“I first got to know Anna through our mutual involvement in local politics. She became a good friend over the years and was always a source of sound advice and support.

“Anna was one of a kind and will be sadly missed. Our thoughts are with her family at this time.”

Monmouth MP David Davies tweeted: "Anna took me under her wing when I started out as an AM. She was charming, formidable and, above all, a good friend. She was greatly liked and admired by everyone in Monmouth Conservative Association.

"I know I speak for all members when I say how sad we were to learn of this news."